Notre Dame School of Milwaukee expands campus with third building

(NDSM), a sponsored ministry of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, has expanded its campus with the purchase of a third building on Milwaukee’s near southwest side – the former St. Florian school building at 1215 S. 45th St. Last used by Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, the building will now serve NDSM boys in grades 5-8, said the school, and provide space needed to grow the Catholic voucher school’s overall enrollment to 900. The school currently has about 680 students who will be starting their first day of the 2023-24 school year on Thursday. NDSM has had waitlists for over half its grades for the past three years, but the new campus for middle school boys, will allow NDSM to free up space for additional seats at its co-ed primary school, located at 1425 S. 26th St. and move students off that waitlist and into the classroom. Middle school boys had previously shared a campus with the elementary school. “The need for exceptional education in Milwaukee is dire and this purchase is a response to a demand for high-quality seats on the near south and west sides of Milwaukee,” said NDSM president Patrick Landry. “We are proud to work toward meeting that need in an area that is in need of high-quality education.” The former St. Florian campus site includes a recently renovated and furnished school building, church, two office buildings, and ample parking. The school building features large classrooms, gymnasium, science laboratories, kitchen, and large cafeteria. The purchase was made possible by supporter contributions and a $2 million Northwestern Mutual Impact Investment loan. Cristo Rey left the building in fall 2021, moving students to a $33 million, 100,000-square-foot building it constructed at 1818 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee’s Clarke Square neighborhood. Founded as a girls’ middle school in 1996, NDSM has provided Catholic education on Milwaukee’s near south side for over 25 years. The school added a coed primary school in 2012, and a boys’ middle school in 2018. Middle school girls attend classes at the Blessed Theresa Campus, located at 1420 W. Scott St. NDSM is a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction four-star school, “exceeding expectations,” with 95% daily student attendance, and was recently awarded Exemplary Recognition status by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in the category of Whole Childhood Education. Over 99% of NDSM alumni graduate from high school and 90% enroll in post-secondary education, according to the school.