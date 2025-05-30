Log In
Education & Workforce Development

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee breaks ground on campus expansion project

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
A rendering of the renovated exterior of Notre Dame School of Milwaukee's St. Florian campus. Credit: Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
A rendering of the renovated exterior of Notre Dame School of Milwaukee's St. Florian campus. Credit: Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
Notre Dame School of MilwaukeePatrick Landry

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, a K3-8 Catholic school, is expanding one of its three campuses to help address growing demand and provide students with an improved facility. NDSM held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at its St. Florian boys middle school campus, located at 1215 S. 45th St. in Milwaukee. The St. Florian campus

