Notable Women in Wealth Management: Lori Watt

Lori Watt founded what is now Waukesha-based IAG Wealth Partners in 1985, when the financial planning profession was still in its early days. Today, she is president and CEO and has built IAG into a firm with 30 advisors and staff members.

Watt has been named to Forbes’ list of Top Women Wealth Advisors as well as Milwaukee Magazine’s Women of Distinction list. She has also been named to the Five Star Professional’s Five Star Wealth Manager list for multiple years.

In addition to serving her financial planning clients, Watt helps the next generation of financial advisors, according to Jacob Martin, marketing specialist at IAG.

“Lori enjoys mentoring the younger advisors, knowing that their careers and personal growth are a very important part of what makes IAG special. She makes sure IAG maintains a warm and inviting environment where every client, advisor and member of support staff feels truly valued,” Martin said.