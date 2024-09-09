Notable Women in Wealth Management: Andrea Bulen

Andrea Bulen, president of Pewaukee-based Shakespeare Wealth Management, is a financial advisor and strategist to high-net-worth individuals and their families.

Since Bulen joined the firm in 2013, the number of client households has grown 112% and assets under management increased 370%, according to Lauren Loke, marketing director at Shakespeare Wealth Management.

“She created the necessary structures and processes that have benefited clients and fostered future growth,” Loke said. “Andrea also leads Shakespeare’s hiring process when recruiting new team members. She guides a culture of collaboration to ensure the long-term success of clients and the Shakespeare team. Andrea’s work ethic and leadership skills have proven instrumental in helping navigate volatile markets, implement new technologies, and manage day-to-day challenges.”

Bulen has been a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and Financial Planner Association for 17 years and served on the FPA board for three years. She also has provided pro bono work for Junior Achievement and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Boy Scouts of America.