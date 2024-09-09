Notable Women in Wealth Management: Amalia Todryk

Class of 2024

Amalia Todryk is a partner and the Wisconsin chair of the Estate, Trust & Wealth Preservation Practice Group at Quarles & Brady LLP in Milwaukee.

Recent client successes include negotiation and preparation of a multimillion-dollar charitable gift agreement for a landmark gift to a Milwaukee educational institution, according to John Emory Jr., president of Emory & Co.

“I have always been impressed with Amalia’s ability to help clients transfer stock in their companies to the next generation in a sensible and tax-efficient manner,” Emory said.

Todryk, for example, has worked with a closely held business valued at more than $1 billion and with its ownership held across multiple generations.

“She developed and implemented leveraged gifting programs for both first- and second-generation owners of the business to transfer significant ownership interests in the business to the next generation to reduce estate tax exposure while maintaining post-retirement income for the senior generations and ensuring the future viability of the business,” Emory said.

Todryk also advocates and advises for a wide range of community organizations, including the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Humane Society and the Milwaukee Bar Association.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin