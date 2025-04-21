Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Melissa Songco

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson CountiesMelissa Songco

Melissa Songco joined Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County as CEO in April 2021, expanding it into Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson Counties in 2023.

“Under her leadership, the organization has thrived, growing to 26 staff with a nearly $6 million budget,” said Sue Vock, director of development and marketing for Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson Counties.

Under her vision to build 20 affordable homes and repair 30 homes in three communities annually by 2033, Songco spearheaded the Domenica Park project, an 18-home subdivision in the heart of Waukesha and the first large-scale project for Habitat in Waukesha County. Home builds in Jefferson County are on track to begin in spring 2025. Songco also launched a lead abatement program after identifying a crucial gap in services for children in Waukesha and Jefferson counties, according to Vock.

“Her infectious passion results in smiles on volunteer faces, on families that can now afford their own home and on people dealing with lead issues,” said Warren Widicus, board member and past board president of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson Counties.

