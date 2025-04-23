Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Mary Recktenwalt

With 39 years of experience in environmental engineering, Mary Recktenwalt, environmental discipline manager at Mead & Hunt in Milwaukee, helps facilities meet regulatory requirements while protecting the environment. She assists with air permitting, wastewater management, and hazardous substance compliance for construction and other clients.

“Mary digs into issues to understand all the facts and regulatory standards before jumping to conclusions,” said Sonya Simon, Mead & Hunt general counsel and Recktenwalt’s co-worker for more than 20 years. “Her knowledge benefits our clients and the company.”

“Her genuine concern for others and her community underscores her remarkable character,” said Jay Selden, a senior engineering technician who reports to Recktenwalt.

As a 30-year volunteer with the Federation of Environmental Technologists, Recktenwalt’s service includes roles as president and vice president. Currently a board member, she has led the federation’s scholarship committee to raise funds to support Wisconsin university students pursuing environmental careers. FET honored her with their President’s Award in 2018.