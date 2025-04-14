Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Jacqueline Posselt

Jacquelyn Posselt, senior interior designer and principal at Milwaukee-based EUA (Eppstein Uhen Architects Inc.) has worked on many Milwaukee projects, including Fiserv Forum, American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavillion at Summerfest, the Baird Center, Northwestern Mutual Community Park, Associated Bank Theater Center, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Komatsu Mining Corp. headquarters.

“Jackie has been an integral part of the design and creation of each of these landmarks,” said colleague Kristine Cherek, an attorney and author. “Jackie also devotes significant time to training and mentoring the next generation of design professionals. She works closely with younger designers to hone their skills, gain valuable experience and advance their careers.”

Posselt is a licensed interior designer in multiple states, a LEED AP ID+C and a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. In addition, for more than 20 years, Posselt has been one of the co-chairs of Feed Your Soul, an annual arts fundraiser benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Since 2003, the event has raised nearly $1 million to provide more than five million meals to those in need.