Notable Veteran Executives: Peter Berres

U.S. Army, Second Lieutenant; Army Reserve, Major; served in Iraq 2008-09

Peter Berres launched Watertown-based Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters with his brother, Jeff Berres, in 1992 from a coffee and snack vending business originally founded by their father.

Taking over ownership of the business in 2000, Peter Berres later launched a re-branding initiative to reposition the company in the coffee industry.

Berres was commissioned into the Army in 1989 as a Second Lieutenant and served for more than 20 years in the Army Reserve, eventually retiring as a major.

In 2008, he was deployed to Iraq, returning in July of 2009. Berres Brothers became involved in the “Honor Grounds” program, which supports veterans and their families by selling coffee products to retail and food service markets around the country. A percentage of the profits was donated to military support programs, such as the American Legion.

The Berres family’s coffee legacy began in 1970 when the late Marvin Berres founded Coffee Host Inc., a coffee, soda and snack vending business. Today, Berres Brothers Coffee operates a cafe and retail location and distributes its coffee throughout the Midwest in various grocery and convenience stores as well as through wholesale programs.