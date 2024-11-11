Notable Veteran Executives: Craig Edler

U.S. Air Force, 1987-1991, sergeant, served in Operation Desert Storm

Craig Edler, owner of Muskego-based Foremost Doors, was an Air Force E-4 buck sergeant who operated as a crew chief on B-1B bombers from 1987-1991. He performed inspections and maintenance on aircraft required for on-time takeoff and mission completion. He is also a VFW (veteran of foreign wars) who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Edler still serves as senior vice commander of the VFW Post in Wind Lake, organizing fundraising events such as car shows, golf outings and their annual shrimp sale, all to raise money to continue to honor military veterans who have served in foreign wars, according to Jay Gumieny, president of Central States Insurance Agency Inc.

After his military service, Edler started Foremost Doors in May of 2011 from his garage and has grown it into a six-person team serving southeastern Wisconsin. The company is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.