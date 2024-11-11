Notable Veteran Executives: Bill Marsan

U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, U.S. Naval Reserve, Lieutenant Commander

Bill Marsan, executive vice president and general counsel at Waukesha-based utility company ATC, is a U.S. Navy veteran of 13 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a trial and defense counsel in courts martial. While on active duty, Marsan was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal and Navy Commendation. Marsan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve as a lieutenant commander in 2001.

Marsan joined ATC’s leadership team in 2014 and has contributed to the company’s expansion with year-over-year growth in total assets increasing nearly 20% from 2019 to 2023, according to Lori Lorenz, executive vice president and chief people, culture and customer officer at ATC.

“Under Bill’s leadership, the legal department scored a perfect 100% in overall customer satisfaction on internal customer satisfaction surveys, exemplifying his drive to deliver value to his customers,” Lorenz said. “He also is overseeing ATC’s efforts to use energy infrastructure to further economic development and to create more jobs and investment in the communities ATC serves.”