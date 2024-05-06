Notable SBA Lenders: Ryan Black

Ryan Black, vice president of SBA lending at First Business Bank in Brookfield, has reached the $100 million milestone in loan production, according to Jerry Huynh, SBA managing director at First Business Bank.

Black, who joined First Business Bank in 2017, has more than 15 years of banking experience. He has held a range of roles in his career, from retail banking to commercial underwriting. In his current role, Black focuses on providing lending solutions for commercial clients using the SBA and USDA lending programs. He has also launched the bank’s first mentorship program for aspiring business development officers, said Huynh.

In addition, Black is the 2024 president of Midwest Business Brokers and Intermediaries Wisconsin chapter and has written numerous articles for First Business Bank on various topics to assist borrowers and provide better understanding of the SBA program, Huynh said.

Black has also served for the past seven years on the Elm Grove Recreation Committee, which works to improve and oversee parks and recreation for the village.