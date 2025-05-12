Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Timothy Scott Sr.

Timothy Scott Sr. is working across multiple industries and organizations to effect real change that makes Milwaukee a more equitable place to live, work and play, according to Catherine Knipstein, vice president of strategy at Athena Communications.

Scott serves as board chair of Milwaukee’s Community Development Alliance, a coalition that works to advance racial equity by creating homeownership opportunities for Black and brown families.

Scott also participates on CDA’s Resident Advisory Council on Housing. In October 2024, Scott and other members of the RACH and other resident allies testified before the Milwaukee Common Council on the importance of the Down Payment Assistance Program.

“Thanks to powerful messaging about the program, the council restored $1.25 million in the city’s budget for this integral program,” Knipstein said.

In February, Scott participated in Black Advocacy Day at the Capitol, meeting with lawmakers and sharing personal stories about the importance of homeownership.

“Under his leadership, CDA will continue to make Milwaukee a more equitable city where everyone can afford to purchase a quality home,” Knipstein said.