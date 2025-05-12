Log In
Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Sandy Dunst

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
University of Wisconsin-WhitewaterSandy Dunst

Since becoming vice chair of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Inc. board in 2021, Sandy Dunst has focused on growth and impact, according to Katie Kuznacic, foundation president and vice chancellor of university relations at UW-Whitewater.

Dunst was named board chair in 2023.

“She played a pivotal role in stabilizing and strengthening the foundation, even stepping into the role of interim president during a critical time of transition. Under her leadership, the foundation successfully navigated change management while developing an agile and forward-thinking strategic plan that ensures long-term sustainability and enhanced support for UW-Whitewater students, faculty and programs,” Kuznacic said.

Dunst is currently working with the foundation and board on a $50 million fundraising campaign.

“Her strategic vision, financial expertise, and collaborative approach have inspired fellow board members, donors, and university leaders to engage in new and innovative ways,” said Kuznacic.

Dunst has served as a mentor and advocate for young adults and professionals in finance, leadership and nonprofit management.

