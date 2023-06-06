Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Nicole Hermann

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Board: The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin

Nicole Hermann served two terms as board president of The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, which serves 6,500 meals per week to people who are hungry and often are homeless. She was also community chairperson for two of the board’s committees.

“Nicole Hermann is a natural leader. In addition to working for a small IT services and consulting business, Lumin Medical, she found plenty of time to volunteer at both The Gathering and her church, Prince of Peace Lutheran. She brought meals every month to alcohol and treatment center Serenity Inns,” said Maggie Broeren, a fellow Gathering board member.

Before becoming a volunteer at The Gathering, Hermann was employed full time at the organization as the breakfast program coordinator and office admin from 1994-1999. All told, Hermann has been involved with the organization for more than 25 years. She became a board member in 2016 and served as president in 2020.