Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Jeannie Lauret

Jeannie Lauret is head of Menomonee Falls-based custom fabricator company Duwe Metal Products. She has served on the board of Milwaukee-based nonprofit WRTP | BIG STEP for five years and currently is the board treasurer.

“Duwe Metal Products is engrained in Milwaukee’s subcontractor culture, thanks to Lauret’s leadership,” said Lindsay Blumer, CEO and president of WRTP | BIG STEP.

Lauret took ownership of the company in 2010 from her father, Richard Riedelbach. She worked to achieve Woman-Owned Business Enterprise and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certifications from the State of Wisconsin and began expanding into new markets.

“She is an advocate for women in the skilled trades,” said Blumer. “Jeannie is the only woman on the Ironworkers Joint Apprenticeship Committee. She’s a good example of speaking up in a male-dominated industry and mentors other women to do so, too. She’s community-oriented and identifies with our mission. She’s leading the way in equitable hiring and giving people chances.”

Duwe is sponsoring the new Welding Bay that will be completed as part of the major renovation of WRTP | BIG STEP’s Milwaukee training center.