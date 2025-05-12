Log In
Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Henry Hurt

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Hurt Electric Inc.Henry Hurt

Henry Hurt, founder and president of Wauwatosa-based Hurt Electric Inc., has been on the WRTP | BIG STEP board for 27 years and currently serves as co-chair.

“As a 1978 graduate of BIG STEP’s certified pre-apprenticeship training, Hurt brings an incredible understanding of the nonprofit’s programming and the apprenticeship pathway to careers in the skilled trades,” said Lindsay Blumer, CEO and president of WRTP | BIG STEP.

After completing his apprenticeship and working to become a master electrician, Hurt founded his own business in 1996 as a union contractor providing electrical service and repair.

“Henry mentors just about all of his employees and walks the talk about ensuring people have access to jobs in the skilled trades,” Blumer said. “He also gives back through serving as a board member for several organizations.”

Hurt serves on the Wisconsin Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards Council as co-chair, works with MATC’s Electrical Construction Advisory Committee, and is affiliated with the National Electrical Contractors Association Milwaukee Chapter (past president), and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

