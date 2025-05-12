Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Heather Hipke

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Ellenbecker Investment GroupHeather Hipke

Heather Hipke became Waukesha-based Ellenbecker Investment Group’s first-ever chief financial officer in 2023. Her leadership reflects both technical expertise and a commitment to relationship-building, active listening and making strategically sound decisions, according to Cara Olson, chief people officer at EIG.

Hipke has served on the board of Discovery World in Milwaukee since 2011, including as treasurer since 2021, according to LinkedIn. She took on the additional role of finance chair in 2024, said Olson.

Hipke’s contributions include implementing sustainable financial strategies, optimizing cash flow and championing fiscal responsibility to ensure long-term stability. She led surplus planning, developed reserve strategies and managed investment initiatives to support capital maintenance and safeguard financial health. Additionally, Hipke worked closely with management and committee members to achieve strategic goals, fostering open dialogue and providing valuable input to enhance decision-making.

“Heather’s leadership has been instrumental in aligning financial decisions with Discovery World’s goals and securing its financial future,” said Olson.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS TOMORROW -  May 13 - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.