Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Heather Hipke

Heather Hipke became Waukesha-based Ellenbecker Investment Group’s first-ever chief financial officer in 2023. Her leadership reflects both technical expertise and a commitment to relationship-building, active listening and making strategically sound decisions, according to Cara Olson, chief people officer at EIG.

Hipke has served on the board of Discovery World in Milwaukee since 2011, including as treasurer since 2021, according to LinkedIn. She took on the additional role of finance chair in 2024, said Olson.

Hipke’s contributions include implementing sustainable financial strategies, optimizing cash flow and championing fiscal responsibility to ensure long-term stability. She led surplus planning, developed reserve strategies and managed investment initiatives to support capital maintenance and safeguard financial health. Additionally, Hipke worked closely with management and committee members to achieve strategic goals, fostering open dialogue and providing valuable input to enhance decision-making.

“Heather’s leadership has been instrumental in aligning financial decisions with Discovery World’s goals and securing its financial future,” said Olson.