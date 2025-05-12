Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Drew Glaubke

Within months after joining the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee’s board of directors, Drew Glaubke started making a big impact, according to Neil Willenson, president and CEO of BBBS.

“Each year, BBBS addresses deep needs in our community by providing intentional, professionally supported mentoring services to over 1,500 youth; to continue fulfilling this mission, BBBS needs money and mentors. In his five years on the board, Glaubke has fully embraced both initiatives,” Willenson said.

In fundraising for BBBS, Glaubke galvanized support from Deloitte, where he’s worked as a client relationship executive since 2017. He helped build a relationship between Willenson and the company’s Wisconsin managing partner P.J. DiStefano. Along with his wife, Jackie, Glaubke twice co-chaired the BBBS Big Gala.

“He is also a skilled recruiter and, as a former Big Brother, has first-hand knowledge of the program and its impact,” said Willenson. “After years of declining enrollment, Glaubke and BBBS staff focused on the factors affecting our ability to make mentoring matches. Last year, BBBS reversed the trend and saw an increase of 16% in total children served. The organization is on track to continue this growth trajectory.”