Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Diana Schmidt

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Hausmann GroupDiana Schmidt

Diana Schmidt leads the manufacturing division and heads the property and casualty insurance team in Hausmann Group’s Milwaukee office. She also leads the efforts of Blessings in a Backpack Waukesha County as its president and board chair, taking a hands-on approach to the organization’s work.

“During the COVID-19 shut-down, Schmidt led family and neighbors to pack 350 bags of food in her backyard so the children could still get bags of food on Fridays,” said Amanda Busche, business development manager at VJS Construction Services and former Blessings in a Backpack board member.

In 2023, under Schmidt’s leadership, Blessings in a Backpack secured a major donor to spearhead food support for La Casa De Esperanza in Waukesha. This initiative guarantees that children in the school will receive food support for at least three years. The school serves 312 kids every Friday, an increase of 50 children in 2025, according to Busche.

“Under Diana’s leadership as board president, Blessings has increased its fundraising dollars by 22%. Blessings in a Backpack Waukesha County currently feeds 3,400 children in 47 schools,” said Busche.

