Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Cecelia Gore

Colleagues call Cecilia Gore, executive director of the Brewers Community Foundation, a “legendary leader.”

A Greater Milwaukee Foundation board member since 2014, Gore serves as a co-chair for the foundation’s Greater Together Campaign, which raised a record $726.8 million to support the organization’s north star of racial equity and inclusion. Also, under her leadership, the GMF’s Community Impact Committee has invested more than $118 million in grants across the region.

“Her remarkable commitment to the foundation has been catalytic, aligning impact around community needs in new ways to deliver financial and social returns,” said Greg Wesley, president and CEO of the GMF.

As an “active, persistent board member,” Gore inspires her fellow directors, including Pedro Colón, a judge for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

“She challenges us and directly acknowledges the great disparities that exist in our community,” said Colón. “She has helped guide how GMF effectively conveys our goals of substantive change around early childhood education, community empowerment and rapid response during the pandemic to nonprofits, staff, funders and elected leaders. She engages new people and embodies the mission at every meeting and event.”