Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Carrie Matteson

As president of the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin, Carrie Matteson is involved in everything from strategic planning to participating in many of the day-to-day decisions that are made to enrich the member experience, according to Arnold Spella Jr., food and beverage director at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin.

Matteson has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives for funding maintenance of WCW’s 138-year-old clubhouse, located on East Kilbourn Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

Serving also as president of the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin Foundation, Matteson oversees its grant allocation program, which has awarded more than 1,000 grants totaling $1.6 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits since 1967.

“Carrie Matteson’s dedication and passion for the greater Milwaukee community is something to behold,” said Spella.

Matteson has also served two consecutive nine-year terms on the board of directors of the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield.

“In the center’s 23 years of existence, Carrie has served on our board for 17 of them,” said executive director Sandy Wysocki. “It’s easy to see that she has been one of the biggest, if not the biggest, volunteer in our history.”