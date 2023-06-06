Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Ann Hanna

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 30

30 Undergrad degree/university: University of Colorado Boulder – Leeds School of Business

University of Colorado Boulder – Leeds School of Business Graduate degree/university: California State University, Fullerton

Boards: BizStarts, Historical Third Ward Association

Ann Hanna, managing director and founder of investment banking firm Taureau Group, has led Milwaukee-based BizStarts through transformational changes.

“Ann helped us truly realize the mission of supporting the most fragile entrepreneurs, to create opportunity through entrepreneurship and prosperity for all,” said Patrick Snyder, president of BizStarts.

Hanna was elected chairperson of BizStarts’ board of directors in 2019, changing the leadership structure and marking the first time the board was not led by founder and president Dan Steininger.

“In 2019, BizStarts shifted its focus to intentionally supporting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) entrepreneurs residing in Milwaukee’s low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods to address the greatest need and opportunity for impact,” Snyder said.

In 2021, BizStarts served 750 entrepreneurs; 92% of businesses it supported were owned by people of color and 83% were owned by women.