Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Tim Bolger

Tim Bolger is a senior vice president at Bank of America as well as BofA’s Midwest sustainability champion. In this role, he leads efforts by BofA’s Global Commercial Banking Midwest Region to support the sustainable finance initiatives of companies across the region and advises companies on the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bolger leads a team of nine sustainability ambassadors across the seven-state region, serves as a subject matter expert for client meetings and has been a speaker at events across the region on topics relating to sustainability.

As the Midwest Sustainability Champion, Bolger also serves on the Business Banking & Global Commercial Banking Sustainability Council, which brings together a handful of leaders across the country to support and promote the Bank of America enterprise sustainability strategy. This strategy includes helping clients use sustainability principles to grow their businesses responsibly.

“Tim’s leadership and expertise have been critical in helping BofA deliver sustainability insights and solutions across the region,” said Cara Pan, a Midwest regional executive at Bank of America.