Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Erick Shambarger

Erick Shambarger is the director of sustainability for the City of Milwaukee, a cabinet level position in Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s administration, and the leader of the city’s Environmental Collaboration Office.

Shambarger has worked with businesses, nonprofits, community groups and the public to advance sustainability goals through initiatives like the Better Buildings Challenge and the Refresh Milwaukee Plan, completed in 2013 following a community-based process called the Mayor’s Green Team.

In his role as director of sustainability, Shambarger is the program manager for the Milwaukee City County Task Force on Climate and Economic Equity. The task force was created in 2019 and is charged with developing a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Milwaukee by 45% by 2030 while creating the maximum number of family-supporting jobs in areas that currently lack economic opportunities.

This June, the resulting Milwaukee Climate and Equity Plan was passed by the Milwaukee Common Council and signed by Johnson. Shambarger and the ECO will have primary responsibility for implementing the plan and reporting on progress.