Notable Leaders in STEM: Jennifer Gutzman

Jennifer Gutzman is a faculty mentor in the UW-Milwaukee WiscAMP STEM-Inspire Program and is described by colleagues as having a “heart of gold for all students.”

“Not only is she a tenured professor in the biological sciences department, but also a wonderful mentor and friend to all students and a close confidant to young women and new students attending UWM,” said Anique Ruiz, WiscAMP STEM-Inspire program manager.

Gutzman, who joined UWM in 2011, leads the “Gutzman Lab,” which studies zebrafish to understand the development of diseases such as kidney problems, deafness and early brain malformations. In leading this research, she has mentored many undergraduate students, earning her the Research Mentor of the Year Award in 2019. Gutzman has since continued to recruit undergraduate researchers of all backgrounds, Ruiz said.

“‘Dr. G,’ as she is affectionately called, goes the extra mile to show concern for her mentees. No one is beyond her reach to care, even if they struggle in their Bio Sci courses or with personal matters,” Ruiz said.