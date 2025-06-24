Log In
Notable Leaders in STEM

Notable Leaders in STEM: Jeff Vanvoorhis

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
Mead & Hunt Inc.Jeff Vanvoorhis

Jeff VanVoorhis, vice president of engineering, procurement and construction project development for Mead & Hunt Inc. in Milwaukee, leads the company’s turnkey project development using EPC and alternative project delivery methods.

“Jeff’s knowledge of when a design-build (DB) approach is most effective is unparalleled, motivating clients to take action and prevent wasted studies. Our partnership is key to our current direction and vital for the growth of my company and career,” said Mandy Sheposh, director of development – water, wastewater and bioenergy at Johnson Controls.

“Jeff advances the understanding and use of DB. He’s genuinely passionate for DB, always eager to share knowledge and continuously improve,” said Brian Forston, vice president of construction at Mead & Hunt. “Jeff’s innovative mindset and problem-solving abilities drive our firm’s success. From Jeff’s mentorship and guidance, I’ve significantly enhanced my DB principles and practices understanding.”

The Water Environment Federation has recognized VanVoorhis with its Schroepfer Innovative Facility Design Medal for leading the EPC delivery of upgrades to an existing waste-to-energy anaerobic digester at EnTech Solutions.

