Notable Leaders in STEM

Notable Leaders in STEM: Phuc Nguyen

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Advanced IonicsPhuc Nguyen

Phuc Nguyen, principal materials engineer at New Berlin-based energy equipment manufacturer Advanced Ionics, has more than 20 years of experience in fuel cell technology and currently leads a team of materials scientists developing electrolyzer technology.

Advanced Ionics, founded in 2017, is a hydrogen electrolyzer developer focused on accelerating decarbonization. The company says it has developed a water vapor electrolyzer that reduces the capital expense and electricity requirements of green hydrogen production.

“This innovation is set to revolutionize how industrial manufacturers – such as those in ammonia, petrochemical and steel production – generate green hydrogen,” said Heather Warnecke, executive assistant at Advanced Ionics. “The materials development Phuc is spearheading has the potential to significantly decarbonize global industry. Known for his commitment to education, mentorship, and fostering strong problem-solving skills, Phuc empowers his team to thrive.”

While at Advanced Ionics, Nguyen has developed core technologies for cell architecture, materials and testing; used advanced thin film deposition techniques for cell component fabrication; and mentored team members and promoted continuous improvement in research and development activities.

