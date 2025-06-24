Notable Leaders in STEM: Corey Quinnell

Husco colleagues say Corey Quinnell, vice president global engineering, prioritizes the pursuit of innovation and leadership skills.

“Corey’s passion for engineering, challenging the status quo and innovative thinking have directly impacted Husco’s success,” said Brittany Kulka, director of talent acquisition and development at Waukesha-based Husco. “With his natural problem-solving style, Corey is never too busy to help brainstorm, remove a roadblock or celebrate a success.”

Quinnell also supports aspiring engineering students and early career professionals. He participates in high school and college recruiting and Husco’s internship, co-op program and outreach initiatives.

He also teaches at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy on Milwaukee’s south side and has been volunteering there once a week since the school opened its doors in 2017. He guides students through their coding process, and has conversations about career options.

“He brings positive energy to the classroom. Our STEM department is better and more relevant because of Corey’s contributions,” said Julie Wollenberg, teacher at Aug Prep, which was founded by Husco executive chairman Gus Ramirez.