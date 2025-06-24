Notable Leaders in STEM: Chris Hippensteel

Christopher Hippensteel, director of IT at Milwaukee-based New Resources Consulting, is a visionary leader at the intersection of technology, security and community impact, colleagues say.

Hippensteel uses Rapid7 SIEM for advanced cybersecurity, introducing AI governance policies to promote responsible innovation. He has lead infrastructure upgrades, including a transition to cloud-hosted SBC solutions, according to Jessica Harris, director of marketing for New Resources Consulting.

“Chris believes that education is the most powerful tool in the fight against cybercrime,” said Harris. “He hosts regular ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions to mentor colleagues and publishes monthly cybersecurity blogs – efforts he continues even though NRC does not formally offer cybersecurity services. At just 36 years old, he exemplifies leadership through action, driving technological innovation while creating meaningful, lasting change in the community.”

Hippensteel also organizes Beer City Cycle Runs, which are curated, scenic rides across Wisconsin and Illinois designed to support small businesses, and hosts American Sign Language classes in Bay View to raise awareness about the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.