Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Leaders in STEM

Notable Leaders in STEM: Chris Hippensteel

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
New Resources ConsultingChris Hippensteel

Christopher Hippensteel, director of IT at Milwaukee-based New Resources Consulting, is a visionary leader at the intersection of technology, security and community impact, colleagues say.

Hippensteel uses Rapid7 SIEM for advanced cybersecurity, introducing AI governance policies to promote responsible innovation. He has lead infrastructure upgrades, including a transition to cloud-hosted SBC solutions, according to Jessica Harris, director of marketing for New Resources Consulting.

“Chris believes that education is the most powerful tool in the fight against cybercrime,” said Harris. “He hosts regular ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions to mentor colleagues and publishes monthly cybersecurity blogs – efforts he continues even though NRC does not formally offer cybersecurity services. At just 36 years old, he exemplifies leadership through action, driving technological innovation while creating meaningful, lasting change in the community.”

Hippensteel also organizes Beer City Cycle Runs, which are curated, scenic rides across Wisconsin and Illinois designed to support small businesses, and hosts American Sign Language classes in Bay View to raise awareness about the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.