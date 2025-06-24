Notable Leaders in STEM: Alex Motl

Alex Motl has more than 10 years of experience in the engineering industry, including the past five in traffic engineering and planning studies for urban and rural roadways at Milwaukee-based GRAEF.

Motl, who serves as the firm’s practice team leader of traffic, has worked on projects such as the Brady Street pedestrian safety study and North Avenue improvements in Wauwatosa.

Motl has also served as both secretary and president of the Women’s Transportation Seminar Wisconsin Chapter and remains active in the Institute of Transportation Engineers and ACEC Wisconsin.

She also devotes time to mentoring and STEM outreach. Motl guides junior staff at GRAEF and has volunteered with STEM Forward for more than a decade, judging the Engineering Machine Design Contest.

“Alex Motl exemplifies the future of engineering leadership – technically skilled, community-minded and seriously committed to mentoring the next generation,” said John Kissinger, CEO of GRAEF. “Her ability to lead complex projects while giving back through STEM outreach makes her an invaluable asset to GRAEF and to the industry as a whole. We are incredibly proud of her impact and leadership.”