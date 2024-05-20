Notable Leaders in Law: Kadie Jelenchick

Colleagues say Kadie Jelenchick, partner at Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner, is known for crafting streamlined litigation strategies, empowering clients to achieve their objectives and resume business operations.

As co-chair of Foley’s intellectual property litigation practice, she specializes in counseling and representing consumer and industrial manufacturing clients across all facets of IP portfolio protection, management and strategy.

Leveraging her engineering background, Jelenchick takes clients from product inception to the safeguarding and defense of commercial assets, whether through litigation or business initiatives.

Beyond her client work, Jelenchick has demonstrated commitment to pro bono work. As the former vice chair of Foley’s National Pro Bono Committee, she led firmwide pro bono initiatives, raising participation to nearly 90% across 24 offices. She also volunteers with Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Volunteer Lawyers and Eviction Defense Projects, supporting individuals with housing issues in southeastern Wisconsin.

In addition to her pro bono work, she also contributes to community organizations, including the Women’s Leadership Council for United Way of Greater Milwaukee, and chairs the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Cancer Center philanthropic board.