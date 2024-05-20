Notable Leaders in Law: Josh Levy

Josh Levy, a construction industry-focused attorney and partner in Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee office, has assisted clients with commercial construction projects for more than 30 years.

“Levy’s construction process knowledge is virtually unparalleled among legal professionals,” said Rebecca Mitich, managing partner of Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee office.” He delivers comprehensive services to owners, architects and contractors, negotiating and drafting sophisticated contracts for multimillion-dollar projects.”

Levy founded the firm’s construction academy, a resource for attorneys, clients and other construction professionals seeking to understand the industry’s legal fundamentals.

He is a member of Husch Blackwell’s Communities for Change initiative, offering pro bono representation for minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. He also assists with organizing the annual Cream City Construction Conference, supporting Milwaukee’s minority contractors.

Outside of the office, Levy serves on the human resources committee for the Urban Ecology Center. He also founded the Whitefish Bay branch of the Little League Challenger Division, fostering inclusivity and promoting accessible baseball for all ages and abilities.