Notable Leaders in Law: Jerome Grzeca

Jerome Grzeca, founder and managing partner of Milwaukee-based Grzeca Law Group, has been practicing immigration law in Washington, D.C. and Milwaukee for 35 years. With a primary focus on employment-based immigration law for corporate clients, Grzeca and his team also provide support for individuals and families navigating family-based immigration processes.

“Inspired by the impact immigration law has on people’s lives, Jerry chose this path after graduating from Marquette University Law School,” said Tracy DePriest, firm administrator at Grzeca Law. “While litigation is not a large part of our transactional practice, Grzeca initiated legal proceedings in federal district court to challenge the erroneous denial of a green card petition for an executive client.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services revisited the case and recently granted approval of the petition. The decision allowed the client to retain the employee and keep its executive team intact, DePriest said.

Grzeca is a speaker and author on immigration law and often shares his experiences and expertise, especially with the next generation of immigration attorneys, who he mentors from early on in their careers.