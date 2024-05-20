Notable Leaders in Law: Jason Abraham

Attorney Jason Abraham, vice president of Milwaukee-based Hupy and Abraham S.C., has recovered more than $400 million for clients, resolving many of those cases for more than $1 million each.

Abraham began his career with the firm in 1993 as a personal injury lawyer and was promoted to shareholder in 1999.

He has garnered numerous accolades, including the Wisconsin Law Journal Leaders in Law, AVVO 10.0 Superb Rating (2015-present), Elite Lawyers of America, M Magazine’s Leading Lawyers List, Wisconsin Super Lawyers List (2014-present), NAACP Milwaukee’s Lawyer of the Year, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers: Civil Plaintiff (2009-present).

Abraham was recently elected to the board of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Throughout his career, he has worked to initiate the employee volunteer program, donation efforts, safety initiatives, mentorships, scholarship funding and support of hundreds of events, according to MacKenzie O’Dwyer, communications specialist at Hupy and Abraham.

“He has led the firm in giving back more than $1 million to support organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Camp Hometown Heroes, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America and the YMCA as well as scholarship programs, veterans affairs and hundreds more,” said O’Dwyer.