Notable Leaders in Law: Dino Antonopoulos

Attorney Dino Antonopoulos is the founder and managing partner of Elm Grove-based Antonopoulos Legal Group, a boutique law firm that specializes in working with small businesses.

Antonopoulos has been in the legal profession for more than 20 years. His first business experiences came when he worked in his family’s restaurant business. He worked in all facets of the restaurant operations, including cleaning tables, washing dishes, scrubbing floors and serving customers. Antonopoulos eventually managed multiple restaurants as a high schooler and into college.

Today, he is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, Waukesha County Bar Association, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Metropolitan Builders Association and NARI Milwaukee. Antonopoulos regularly sponsors events and charities, such as the Young Guns Movement.