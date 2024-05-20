Notable Leaders in Law: Andy Wronski

As managing partner of Foley & Lardner’s Milwaukee office, Andy Wronski leads the firm’s strategic growth, direction and community engagement efforts.

Wronski, a trial attorney with three decades of experience, has litigated nearly every type of commercial dispute imaginable, according to John O’Donoghue, public relations specialist at Foley.

“He dedicates equal focus to the front end of potential disputes, providing clients with proactive counseling on risk management,” said O’Donoghue.

Wronski was recently appointed national chair of Foley’s manufacturing sector and is a member of its business litigation and dispute resolution practice, securities enforcement and litigation practice, and sports and entertainment group. He led a team of Foley’s sports and entertainment attorneys in advising the Milwaukee Brewers in efforts to obtain a public funding package of more than $500 million for upgrades to American Family Field as part of a deal that will keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.

In addition to mentoring younger attorneys, Wronski is a former president and director of the Milwaukee Bar Association and serves on the boards of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, the Greater Milwaukee Committee and Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.