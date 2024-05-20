Notable Leaders in Law: Adam Witkov

Adam Witkov, partner at Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, first joined the firm in 2007 as a summer associate. He has been on the fast track since, according to client Lisa Proeber, owner of The Middle Six.

Witkov made contract partner a year early and was elected equity partner before turning 40. He is now the litigation practice group’s deputy chair for recruitment as well as the chair of the board at Jewish Family Services and a trustee of the Jewish Community Foundation.

“Beyond being a skilled lawyer, Adam is an excellent mentor, leader and friend. He is truly dedicated to the success of his colleagues. He consistently gave me unique opportunities. Adam served as a mentor, always available to answer questions on cases and work-life balance challenges,” said Kimberly Streff, assistant general counsel at Molson Coors.

“As board chair, Adam plays a pivotal role in steering JFS toward innovative, mission-driven opportunities and has been instrumental in expanding community engagement and deepening our impact,” said John Yopps, president of Jewish Family Services.