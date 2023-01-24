Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Karen Friedlen

Category: Notable Leaders in Higher Education

29 Undergrad degree/university: B.A. in Psychology, 1984, Biology Minor. University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire

B.A. in Psychology, 1984, Biology Minor. University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Graduate degree/university: M.S. in Experimental Psychology, 1988. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology, 1992. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

As the vice president of academic affairs, Karen Friedlen, Ph.D., oversees Mount Mary University’s four academic schools, the Haggerty Library, registrar’s office and Burke Foundation-funded Grace and Caroline Scholars programs.

After teaching psychology for 20 years at Mount Mary, Friedlen has been in her current role for 10 years, leading teams to launch new academic programs. Most recent developments include food science, nursing, exercise science, counselor education and user experience design.

“Her involvement in the Higher Education Regional Alliance, a collaboration between 18 public and private universities and technical colleges in southeastern Wisconsin and a network of private industries and foundations, ensures Mount Mary is responsive to the future needs of the region’s industries and creates strategies that reduce success barriers for all students,” said Isabelle Cherney, president of Mount Mary, which is located in Milwaukee.

Friedlen also collaborates with Mount Mary grants management, faculty and deans to acquire funding that forwards curriculum innovation, student support services and university infrastructure. The interprofessional team has secured more than $17 million in federal and foundation grant awards since 2018.