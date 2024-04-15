Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Tom Irgens

Executive vice president Tom Irgens joined Wauwatosa-based development firm Irgens Partners in 2009 as a development representative. He became manager of asset management in 2012, vice president in 2014 and stepped into his current role in 2019. He is also a member of Irgens’ board of directors.

Irgens’ responsibilities include mentoring new and existing team members. His accomplishments include the acquisition of Innovation Park, including acquiring 25 acres, entitling land with the City of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee County and negotiating an $18 million, three-building TIF package.

He also completed development of the Golf Parkway Corporate Center and Hydrite Chemical Co. headquarters, both located in Brookfield.

“In my dealings with Tom Irgens on developments, he has been well-prepared, reasonable and realistic,” said City of Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto. “Tom follows through and delivers high-quality developments, which add substantial value to our community. It’s a pleasure working with him.”