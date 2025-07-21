Notable Latino Leaders: William Gruver

As director of finance at the United Community Center in Milwaukee, William Gruver has guided the finance team through organizational growth, overseeing more than 40 public and private grants to support the organization’s financial stability

Gruver also oversees UCC’s homebuyer program, school meals program and Café El Sol restaurant.

“Since he stepped into the leadership role in 2024, the finance department has reduced accounts receivable cycle times and improved cash flow, critical achievements that directly support UCC’s ability to deliver high-quality programming in education, housing, elder care and health services,” said Laura Gutierrez, CEO of UCC.

“His collaborative approach has helped build a finance operation that not only ensures fiscal accountability but also enables innovation across departments. William’s team-centered mindset ensures UCC can meet community needs with excellence, even amid economic uncertainty.”

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Gruver holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and is currently pursuing an MBA in nonprofit management at Concordia University Wisconsin.