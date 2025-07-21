Log In
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Steve Flores

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
CG SchmidtSteve Flores

Colleagues say Steve Flores, general superintendent and field personnel coordinator at Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt, is an advocate, mentor and role model within the Hispanic community and beyond.

“With a career rooted in the trades, Steve has made it his mission to uplift the next generation of builders, particularly those who haven’t had a traditional path or easy start in life,” said Beth Blanck, director of marketing for CG Schmidt. “He is a tireless champion for youth, actively mentoring through CG Schmidt’s youth apprentice program and serving as a steady, encouraging presence for those considering careers in construction.”

Flores has been with CG Schmidt for 25 years. With the youth apprentice program, he works on-site at high schools across southeastern Wisconsin, talking to students about careers in construction. The program signed its first apprentice in 2022.

Flores joined the WRTP | Big Step Racine advisory board in 2020. WRTP focuses on skilled trades apprenticeship readiness and passion projects in partnership with industry leaders, the community and schools.

