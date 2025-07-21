Notable Latino Leaders: Sandra Dempsey

Sandra Dempsey founded Milwaukee-based video production company Source TEN in 2019 after leaving a job at a Spanish-language television station and seeing a market for Spanish speakers in the Milwaukee area that were often missed by advertisers and other content creators. The company works with businesses, organizations and nonprofits to create videos for product marketing, corporate videos and TV commercials, among others.

Dempsey in 2018 also launched Estamos Unidos US, a Spanish multiplatform production, to share insights on health and wellness and personal growth with the Latino community.

“She is a tireless advocate and promoter of all things Latino in the greater Milwaukee Hispanic community and has touched thousands of lives in very tangible ways. Sandra and Source TEN have beautifully told the stories of the Hispanic community, including award-winning video productions,” said Mark Boyce, director of communications and development at Source TEN.

Dempsey has served on the boards of several community organizations, including the Milwaukee Ballet from 2021 to 2023 and Casa de Esperanza from 2014 to 2021. She has served on the board of Catholic Financial Life since 2019.