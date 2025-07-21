Notable Latino Leaders: Robert Montemayor

Robert Montemayor, owner of Monterrey Market, started with a small store on South 13th Street in Milwaukee in 2010. Now, the grocer has three locations in the city.

“It is a testament to his Hispanic heritage and dedication to serving the community. As a family-owned brick-and-mortar establishment, Monterrey Market captured the hearts of locals, becoming a beloved cornerstone of the neighborhood,” said Jorge Meraz, owner of Don Chamoy Ice Cream House. “Moreover, he understood the significance of supporting his country. He has two sons proudly serving in the Navy and Air Force.”

Montemayor opened a second Monterrey Market on South 27th Street in 2020. He opened his third location in June at 7025 W. Main St., taking over a former Walmart store building just east of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

He also is involved in a number of local organizations, including as president of the Crisol Corridor Business Improvement District and board member of the South 27th Street BID, the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation and the Airport Gateway BID.

Montemayor is also a proud member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin and has a certification of appreciation from the Salvation Army.