Notable Latino Leaders: René Howard-Páez

René Howard-Páez, president of St. Joan Antida High School, is the youngest Catholic high school president in Milwaukee – and the only Latino male in such a role.

“It’s been a privilege to witness René Howard-Páez step into his role as president with both bold vision and grounded leadership,” said Karina Valdes-Garcia, admissions coordinator at Marquette University. “René is breaking barriers while staying connected to the heart of the community.”

Since joining St. Joan Antida in July 2024, Howard-Páez has led a large capital project and has helped the school continue to grow enrollment and expand its career pathway programs.

Howard-Páez previously served as a field talent growth and development strategist at Northwestern Mutual, where he spearheaded new campus engagement strategies. Before that, he was the director of diversity and inclusion at Marquette University High School and the founding director of admissions at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee.

“What makes René truly stand out is his leadership style, one rooted in presence, humility and relationships. He listens closely to students, builds trust with families and engages donors and community partners with honesty and purpose,” Valdes-Garcia said.