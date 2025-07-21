Notable Latino Leaders: Raquel Filmanowicz

Raquel Filmanowicz launched Milwaukee-based venture capital firm VC 414 in 2023 with managing partner Jennifer Abele to help underrepresented founders grow their businesses. The firm backs early-stage, high-potential startups and currently has a 16-company portfolio.

In her current role, Filmanowicz draws on her experience in finance, civic leadership and public health. She previously spent 11 years at BMO Harris Bank in roles involving corporate philanthropy, commercial banking and venture investment, including managing a national social impact fund investing in emerging venture and private equity and coordinating the bank’s philanthropic strategy.

Filmanowicz is the co-chair of the 2025-26 United Way Charitable Giving Campaign and serves on several other community boards, including the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation board.

“Her commitment to the Hispanic community goes back decades as she has mentored dozens of people and gained the respect of the national community,” said Mark Blutstein, CEO of Reliable Knitting Works.

Filmanowicz was also the CEO of the host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which took place in Milwaukee under a mostly virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.