Notable Latino Leaders: Priscilla Prado

Priscilla Prado, founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based Midwest Bookkeeping & Solutions, was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November 2024 and began her term in January 2025.

Prior to her public service, she worked in accounting and financial services for more than two decades, launching Midwest Bookkeeping in 2019.

“(Prado has) built a bilingual enterprise that serves underserved small businesses and families,” said legislative assistant Brooke Smith.

As a state representative for Milwaukee’s south side, Prado currently serves on the Commerce, State and Federal Regulations, and Information Technology and Policy committees. In 2025, she was appointed vice chair of the Business, Economic Development, International Relations and Trade Task Force for the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators. Also this year, she joined the Governor’s Council for Migrant Workers.

Beyond her legislative roles, Prado lends her voice to cardiovascular health awareness. In May 2025, she was the featured survivor speaker at the American Heart Association’s Milwaukee Go Red for Women Luncheon, sharing her personal story of surviving two heart attacks and a triple bypass and urging women to prioritize heart health.