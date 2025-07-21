Log In
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Melissa Cantarero Weiss

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
City of WauwatosaMelissa Cantarero Weiss

Melissa Cantarero Weiss, deputy city administrator for the City of Wauwatosa, has nearly two decades of experience in public sector strategic planning. In 2024, the City of Wauwatosa ranked in the top 10% of cities nationwide for resident satisfaction, according to ETC Institute.

In the past year, Weiss helped Wauwatosa’s Tourism Commission recruit artist Thomas Dambo to create a large-scale public sculpture in the city’s Firefly Grove Park.

“The installation of the Wauwatosa troll has elevated the city’s visibility on the international stage, spurred tourism and inspired widespread community pride,” said Eva Ennamorato, Wauwatosa communications manager. “This is evidence of Melissa’s ability to lead projects that blend creativity, strategy and long-term impact.”

Weiss also recently championed ART 64, a live bracket-style painting competition that has taken place annually the past four years, bringing together artists from across the country.

In addition to her professional work, Weiss contributes her time to community service initiatives such as Tosa Cares and the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary. She also supports events at St. Jude the Apostle parish.

