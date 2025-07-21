Notable Latino Leaders: Marilyn Jones

As the inaugural director of the Lemonis Center for Student Success, Marilyn Jones leads Marquette University’s central hub for wraparound services for students across all majors, academic abilities and backgrounds.

Consisting of seven anchor programs, the Lemonis Center is core to Marquette’s Student Success Initiative, providing support through academic coaching and tutoring, career guidance and programming that promotes a sense of belonging.

“Marilyn Jones is the heart of the Lemonis Center for Student Success,” said Erik Albinson, director of Marquette’s Academic Resource Center. “She leads with care, attention to detail and an unwavering warmth that permeates all that she does.”

More than 8,300 unique visitors used the center’s services in its first academic year, including a 46% increase in resume reviews, a 26% increase in tutoring usage and a 22% increase in academic coaching sessions.

“She has very quickly built a community that supports the success of all students at Marquette,” said Courtney Hanson, director of Marquette’s Career Center.

Jones has also established the Campus Partner Spotlight Series and Student Success Dialogues.