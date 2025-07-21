Notable Latino Leaders: Marcelia Nicholson

As the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, Marcelia Nicholson is the first Black Latina to hold this role.

Marcelia Nicholson was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2016, becoming vice chair in 2018 and chairwoman in 2020.

Nicholson’s career is rooted in public service, beginning as a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, where she championed education equity and opportunities for underrepresented communities in the city’s poorest zip codes, according to Aerial Lopez, constituent services specialist for Milwaukee County.

“Her tenure as chairwoman has been marked by a strong focus on addressing racial and economic disparities in Milwaukee County. She has led initiatives to expand affordable housing, enhance public transportation, and improve mental health services. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the county’s efforts toward achieving racial equity and climate sustainability,” said Lopez.

Now in her third term as chair, Marcelia also serves on the boards of the Milwaukee Public Museum, Wisconsin Counties Association, Clean Wisconsin and Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.