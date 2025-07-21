Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Latino Leaders

Notable Latino Leaders: Marcelia Nicholson

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Marcelia Nicholson

As the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, Marcelia Nicholson is the first Black Latina to hold this role.

Marcelia Nicholson was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2016, becoming vice chair in 2018 and chairwoman in 2020.

Nicholson’s career is rooted in public service, beginning as a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, where she championed education equity and opportunities for underrepresented communities in the city’s poorest zip codes, according to Aerial Lopez, constituent services specialist for Milwaukee County.

“Her tenure as chairwoman has been marked by a strong focus on addressing racial and economic disparities in Milwaukee County. She has led initiatives to expand affordable housing, enhance public transportation, and improve mental health services. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the county’s efforts toward achieving racial equity and climate sustainability,” said Lopez.

Now in her third term as chair, Marcelia also serves on the boards of the Milwaukee Public Museum, Wisconsin Counties Association, Clean Wisconsin and Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.